Donald Trump Trails Joe Biden In Final Convention Night TV Viewership

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention drew 19.9 million TV viewers across six networks, falling short of the 21.8 million who watched Joe Biden’s remarks at the Democratic convention last week. The viewership during the 10 PM ET to 11:45 PM ET timeframe was a marked improvement over […]

