Doubling Down’s Karen Derrico Feels ‘Weak’ With 14th Child in Hospital

Honesty hour. Karen Derrico candidly confessed that she felt “stupid” with her daughter Dawsyn “back in the hospital.”

The TLC personality, 36, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive Doubling Down With the Derricos clip: “Having to put her back when we just got her home was not something I had planned on doing, but it was definitely a necessity at this point in order for her to thrive. The doctors thanked me for letting her back and let me know it’s OK.”

The reality star, who shares 13 other children with her husband, Deon Derrico, told him and her mom that dealing with Dawsyn’s hospitalization was “a lot” to handle mentally.

“I feel like I’m being looked upon like, ‘Girl, you’ve got 14 children, you should have this,’ and it’s like, ‘I don’t,’” Karen explained. “I’m looking at her and she’s looking at me like I’m all she has and it’s like, what do you do? I have to go through that and then leave her in there to come back home. It’s like this weak mode.”

Deon, also 36, told his wife not to “start,” calling her a “super mom.” He gushed, “It’s very emotional, and you have done — and are continuing got do — an exceptional job. I’m not saying that because you’re my wife or the mother of my children.”

By the end of their conversation, Karen understood that “it’s OK that it’s not OK” and appreciated the chance to model honest communication with her kids.

“That’s important for the boys to see as strong as Papi is, he’s crying, and the girls to see, as strong as Mommy is, Mommy’s crying,” she said on the Tuesday, September 1, episode. “There are some things you just can’t put a Band-Aid on, and I want them to know at an early age that this is how you deal with stuff. You talk about it.”

In addition to Dawsyn and her triplet siblings, De’Aren and Dyver, Karen and Deon also share Darian, Derrick, twins Denver and Dallas, quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Daiten, and twins Diez and Dior.

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.

