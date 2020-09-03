Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Is Demanding $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

Music mogul Dr. Dre’s divorce from his wife Nicole Young has taken a sharp turn, as she is demanding almost $2 million a month for temporary spousal support.

After two-and-a-half decades of marriage, Dr. Dre and Young filed for divorce in July this year. The couple have a prenup agreement, which may mean that she won’t be entitled to receive half of her husband’s $800 million fortune.

In addition to the monthly amount of $1,936,399 for support, she also wants the rapper to cover her legal fees, which according to her lawyers are about $5 million.

The new development is sure to turn the divorce into a nasty battle, as Dre is being represented by celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser who also represented actress Amber Heard in her lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Young told the courts that even though there is a prenup in place, she is entitled to the money as Dre wasn’t as famous when they married.

“Before our wedding date, Andre demanded that I sign a premarital agreement that 16 of his lawyers had drafted. Andre, at the time, was a well-known producer and rapper in the music industry, but he had not reached anywhere near the pinnacle of his music, entertainment and business career that he achieved during our marriage,” Young argued in her declaration attached to the filing.

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner,” adding that she was “left with no option” but to “unwillingly” sign it.

Dre has vehemently denied that he tore up the documents, but Young explained that “since the day he tore up the agreements we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

