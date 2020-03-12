Dre Gets Out-Shined by Bow in a Major Way in This black-ish Sneak Peek
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Dre Gets Out-Shined by Bow in a Major Way in This black-ish Sneak Peek
The parents ofblack-ishare all set to enjoy a well-earned night out in the show's next episode, but in typical Johnson family fashion, their best laid plans fall rapidly apart.
In this exclusive clip from next week's episode, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) catches the attention of Los Angeles' super