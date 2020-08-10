Dua Lipa stepped into the Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting slot on Monday night and, boy, she has a career waiting in late night TV if pop music doesn’t work out.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer delivered Kimmel’s monologue and interviewed celebrities, both a first. She also confirmed that Dua Lipa is indeed her real name, she has 17 tattoos (including a familiar face on her back) and she was schooled at that great British institution, Hogwarts.

Lipa also went undercover and chatted with some seniors to gauge their thoughts on the songs and dress sense of, well, Dua Lipa.

Later in the show, Lipa interviewed Gwen Stefani. “You’re brave,” Stefani said at the top. The No Doubt singer will appear on a remix of Lipa’s “Physical,” the video for which will drop Aug. 28.

Gwen also talked about hanging out with boyfriend Blake Shelton on an Oklahoma ranch during lockdown, and she tackled some tricky “random, weird” questions. “Have you ever forgotten your lyrics on stage,” Lipa asked (of course, yes). What would Blake say is her most annoying trait? (being on her phone). Ever seen a ghost (her son did).

Check it out below.

