Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dua Lipa is bringing the fun of a nightclub to the comfort of our socially distanced homes. The pop star dropped her Club Future Nostalgia remix album on Friday (Aug. 28), featuring fresh new spins on Future Nostalgia favorites.

Most notably, the 17-track effort includes the epic “Levitating” remix by The Blessed Madonna, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. “I see her and I saw this album as a part of this whole history of subversive women in pop music,” The Blessed Madonna recently told Zane Lowe of Lipa’s music. “And for me, the great dance records are pop records and the great pop records are dance records and those things live together. And then to be able to have all of this content that was so brave and personal and sometimes difficult and complex, it made me want to live with it in a way that I just don’t think you could do with many other records right now. There really are none.”

Club Future Nostalgia also highlights other A-list collaborations, including the “Kiss and Make Up” remix with Blackpink, and Mark Ronson’s “Physical” remix with Gwen Stefani, among others.

Listen to the remix album in full below.

