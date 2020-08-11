Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has nabbed the title of the world’s highest-paid actor for the second year in a row. Between June 2019 and June 2020, Johnson racked up $87.5 million, making $23.5 million alone from his starring role in the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice,” according to Forbes. In addition, Johnson has found monetary […]

