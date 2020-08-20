Dylan O’Brien Paramount ‘Love And Monsters’ Movie Heading To PVOD

Paramount has decided that the Dylan O’Brien movie Love and Monsters ne Monster Problems isn’t going to hit the big screen, rather PVOD on Oct. 16. The movie will be available on VOD platforms for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested rental price of $19.99 in the U.S. The film will also be available for early digital purchase for […]

