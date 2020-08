Celebrity Game Face, which is hosted by and exec produced by Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, is getting another five episodes at E!. The show, which aired a special in July, will return to the NBCU cable network on August 27 at 10pm. In the shot-at-home special, which comes from Critical Content and Hart’s Hartbeat […]

The post E! Extends Kevin Hart’s ‘Celebrity Game Face’ With Five More Episodes appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.