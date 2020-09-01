Ed Sheeran is a now proud dad!

The British pop superstar ended his months-long break from Instagram to announce the birth of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, his daughter to Cherry Seaborn.

Mom and dad are on “cloud nine” after their little bundle of joy arrived last week. “We are completely in love with her,” he writes.

Bub is “beautiful and healthy,” and mom is doing just fine.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” writes the “Shape Of You” singer in his first Insta post since December 2019.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Sheeran took some well-earned time-out this year, after a particularly busy 2019, during which time he released his long-gestating album No.6 Collaborations Project and completed his extensive Divide World Tour, which spanned 18 months.

The Englishman secretly married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a ceremony with just 40 other guests back in December 2018.

