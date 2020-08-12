El Fantasma secures his seventh straight top 10 debut — and seventh top 10 overall — on the Regional Mexican Albums chart as Puerta Abierta, Vol. 1 debuts at No. 4 on the Aug. 15-dated survey.

“The King Of Underground” released his first collaborative effort on July 31 via Afinarte, a 13-track set with eight live songs which features a mix of regional Mexican top acts: Calibre 50, Alfredo Olivas, Los Dos Carnales, Larry Hernández, and more.

Puerta Abierta, Vol. 1 starts with 3,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Aug. 6, according to Nielsen Music/ MRC Data, most of which are attributed to streaming activity. The set registered 4.1 million on-demand U.S. streams for the album’s songs in its opening week.

The Regional Mexican Albums chart ranks the most popular regional Mexican albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

As Puerta Abierta, Vol. 1 shows, El Fantasma adds his seventh straight top 10, dating back to when Vengo a Aclarar, with his band Band Populares del Llano, bowed at No. 2 in Jan. 2017.

The new set also arrives in the top 20 on the overall Top Latin Albums chart, at No. 19, his eighth entry there.

As Puerta Abierta lands, one cut off the set debuts on Hot Latin Songs: “Cabrón y Vago,” wtith Los Dos Carnales, at No. 45.

Ricardo Arjona Collects His 20th Top 10: Elsewhere on the Latin charts, Ricardo Arjona’s Blanco debuts at No. 9 on the Latin Pop Albums chart (dated Aug. 15) with 1,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Aug. 6, mostly from streaming data.

Arjona claims his 20th top 10 and ties with Cristian Castro and Rocio Durcal for the third-most top 10s on the chart.

Arjona secured his first Latin Pop Albums top 10 with Sin Daños a Terceros (No. 3 peak, 1998). His first chart leader, however, arrived in Sept. 2000, when Galería Caribe opened at No. 1 on and ruled the chart for three weeks.

The post El Fantasma’s ‘Puerta Abierta, Vol. 1’ Makes Top 5 Debut on Regional Mexican Albums Chart appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.