Elin Nordegren, Swedish-born former model and ex-wife of philandering golf legend Tiger Woods, has been trying to offload her massive Palm Beach, Fla., estate since early 2018. She has finally succeeded, selling the oceanfront estate in a gargantuan deal valued at a little over $28.46 million. Nordegren purchased the property in 2011 for $12.25 million, […]

The post Elin Nordegren Scores a Hole In One on Palm Beach Sale appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.