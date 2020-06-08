Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam Say Goodbye to Their Guns in HBO Max's Looney Tunes Reboot

By Celebrity News Wire on June 8, 2020

Looney Tunes | Photo Credits: Warner Bros.

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/KK541L5x_IY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Looney Tunes Cartoons: Dynamite Dance","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/KK541L5x_IY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam have to find another way to try and catch that wascally wabbit, Bugs Bunny, in HBO Max's reboot of Looney Tunes. Elmer's rifle, his longtime weapon of choice, is not a part of the new version of the classic cartoon series, and Yosemite Sam's hip is holster-free in the new

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story