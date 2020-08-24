Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth may look like the perfect couple, but the actress insists that the two have their “ups and downs” just like everyone else.

The Fast and Furious star explained to body+soul magazine that their relationship is in “no way” perfect, adding “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple.”

“It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship,” said the mom to India Rose, 8, and six-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.

‘I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy,” the 44-year-old said referring to her almost decade long marriage to the 37-year-old actor.

The actress added that all of the hardships they have faced together have only made their relationship stronger explaining, “I always try to see the positives of things.”

Hemsworth told GQ that it’s all about finding the time for those “date nights” when married. The Thor star explained, “My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love.”

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other, so make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon, because most of the time, you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

The two love birds met through the talent agent, William Ward, and their initial spark immediately blossomed into an electric connection. After three months, the couple took a trip to Indonesia with their families and decided to marry while on vacation in December.

The Avengers actor told Good Morning Britain in 2016: “We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ … There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it.”

The pair married in 2010 and decided to move out of L.A. back to Byron Bay- the Australian actor’s homeland- in 2015 to live a more peaceful and laid-back lifestyle.

“You’re a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood,” Hemsworth explained to GQ. “Living in Australia, it’s also easier to detach myself from work – and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by.”

The blonde beauty disclosed that one of the previous troubles the couple faced as husband and wife came when they had their eldest child, India: “I remember feeling a bit lost when I had India.”

“I thought my life was going to be the same (when I had kids) and I would keep working. But I couldn’t. Chris would come home and say, ‘How was your day?’ And I didn’t feel proud to say: I’m just a mum. But you should. Because it’s the hardest but greatest job in the world.”

“I really liked being with the kids,” the mother-of-three explained after getting used to her new role. “I wanted to take them to school and pick them up every day. I just love that moment. I didn’t grow up with my parents (around) and I missed that so much, so I wanted to give that to my kids.”

The 12 Strong actor announced in June 2019 that he would be taking a break from the spotlight to focus on spending time with his wife and children.

