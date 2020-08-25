Today marks 50 years since the Rocket Man blasted off with a spellbinding performance at the Troubadour, the brightest music stars in Los Angeles watching on.

His career never came down.

Elton John launched his name into the stratosphere that night, on Aug. 25, 1970, his gravity-defying feats at the piano memorably captured in the 2019 Rocketman biopic.

To celebrate the occasion, a limited-edition release of the pop superstar’s debut self-titled U.K. album will be issued as a Record Store Day exclusive.

The special deluxe gatefold double-LP edition of Elton John will be available from Aug. 29, on what will mark its half-century anniversary.

Elton’s reissue will be pressed on transparent purple vinyl. Disc one features the 2016 remaster of the original LP, and disc two will carry a selection of bonus tracks off the 2008 CD Deluxe Edition, which has never been release on vinyl, until now, plus two previously unreleased demos of “Border Song” and “Bad Side Of The Moon.”

For fans who crave more, the original Elton John LP will also be released Oct. 30 as a limited-edition gatefold 1LP gold 180-gram vinyl, with download code.

Just 300 folks were in the room when Elton delivered his now-mythical performance, including songs off his debut album and his signature tune, “Your Song.” The cream of America’s music scene gathered that night, from Quincy Jones to Peggy Lipton, Linda Ronstandt, Brian Wilson, Van Dyke Parks and Neil Diamond and the Los Angeles Times’ music critic Robert Hilburn, who gave a glowing review.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has posted footage of the set that established his reputation in the United States. Watch below.

Record Store Day 2LP Purple Vinyl SetLP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton

LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die

LP2 / SIDE A

1. Your Song (Piano Demo)

2. I Need You To Turn To (Piano Demo)

3. Take Me To The Pilot (Piano Demo)

4. Sixty Years On (Piano Demo)

5. Border Song (Piano Demo)

6. Bad Side Of The Moon (Piano Demo)

LP2 / SIDE B

1. Thank You Mama (Piano Demo)

2. All The Way Down To El Paso (Piano Demo)

3. I’m Going Home (Piano Demo)

4. Bad Side Of The Moon

5. Grey Seal

6. Rock And Roll Madonna

Limited Edition 1LP Gold Vinyl SetLP1 / SIDE A

1. Your Song

2. I Need You To Turn To

3. Take Me To The Pilot

4. No Shoe Strings On Louise

5. First Episode At Hienton

LP1 / SIDE B

1. Sixty Years On

2. Border Song

3. The Greatest Discovery

4. The Cage

5. The King Must Die

The post Elton John’s Debut Album Gets Reissue Treatment on 50th Anniversary of Troubadour Set appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.