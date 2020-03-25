Error message

Elton John to Host Coronavirus Benefit Concert Featuring Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on March 25, 2020

Elton John | Photo Credits: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Fox and iHeartMedia are teaming up for a new benefit special to provide relief and support for those helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. The one-hour concert special, Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c on Fox, iHeartMedia

...

