On Nov. 13, Elton John will release “Elton: Jewel Box,” a career-spanning 148-song boxed set containing some 60 previously unreleased songs. The set — the full tracklist appears below — is focused on lesser-known material from Elton’s 50-plus year career. According to the announcement, the set covers “deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of […]

The post Elton John to Release ‘Jewel Box,’ Career-Spanning Set With 60 Unreleased Tracks appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.