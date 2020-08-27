The 2020 Republican National Convention wrapped up Thursday (Aug. 27) as president Trump made his pitch to the party faithful. And in a surprise to everyone, the Rocket Man took off on Twitter.

As the headline speaker, Trump used the platform to accept the party’s nomination for president. He didn’t have it all his way as protesters gathered at the White House and threatened to drown-out his big moment.

It was another 70-something man whose name started trending on social media as Trump faced his supporters. When Ivanka Trump arrived on the stage to introduce her father, she did so to the soundtrack of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” causing the British singer’s name to light up social media.

Many questioned how long it would be before John’s lawyers got involved.

So disgusting that they’re playing Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” to Ivanka trump’s entrance. I KNOW he wouldn’t approve of that. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020

Did Elton John give trump permission to use his song tonight? Please say no because I don’t want to stop listening to him. — Christine ‍ (@christine_p_33) August 28, 2020

Ivanka trolling Elton John. Another sign of our seriousness as a nation during a national emergency. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 28, 2020

Bette Midler kept a running commentary through the week, but decided to switch over to something a little light-hearted on Thursday. The Grammy winner did manage a few hilarious tweets, while several other left-leaning celebrities and musicians weighed in.

Check out some celeb tweets from the final night of the RNC below.

Tonight, the last night of whatever that is, I’ll be watching one of my favorites, “First Wives Club!” Haven’t seen it in eons, and if I’m not mistaken, #Ivana is in it! Remember her? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 27, 2020

The fundamental problem with Trump’s pitch. Trump has utter contempt for Trump’s America. All of the death, destruction and division he says he’ll save us from is happening under his stewardship. Who wants 4 more years of this? https://t.co/2AS46N8nuY — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 28, 2020

I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Every time Jennifer Aniston runs into Angelina Jolie. https://t.co/0F0kLpXqyH — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 28, 2020

The post Elton John Trends, Trump Accepts Presidential Nom as 2020 RNC Concludes appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.