The 2020 Republican National Convention wrapped up Thursday (Aug. 27) as president Trump made his pitch to the party faithful. And in a surprise to everyone, the Rocket Man took off on Twitter.
As the headline speaker, Trump used the platform to accept the party’s nomination for president. He didn’t have it all his way as protesters gathered at the White House and threatened to drown-out his big moment.
It was another 70-something man whose name started trending on social media as Trump faced his supporters. When Ivanka Trump arrived on the stage to introduce her father, she did so to the soundtrack of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” causing the British singer’s name to light up social media.
Many questioned how long it would be before John’s lawyers got involved.
Bette Midler kept a running commentary through the week, but decided to switch over to something a little light-hearted on Thursday. The Grammy winner did manage a few hilarious tweets, while several other left-leaning celebrities and musicians weighed in.
Check out some celeb tweets from the final night of the RNC below.
