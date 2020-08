Elvis Costello has announced a new album, “Hey Clockface,” to come out Oct. 30, recorded partly — but not entirely — before the pandemic. The midnight announcement was accompanied by the release of a third song from the album, “We Are All Cowards Now,” joining a pair of songs released earlier this summer that are […]

The post Elvis Costello Announces New Album, ‘Hey Clockface’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.