Almost exactly four years after she bought it for $4.64 million, “Game of Thrones” superstar Emilia Clarke is checking out of her residential showstopper in Venice. The BAFTA-awarded English thespian isn’t seeking much of a return on her investment, asking just a few hairs under $5 million for the contemporary confection. “Thrones” superfans with a […]

The post Emilia Clarke Lists Ultra-Modern Venice Fortress appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.