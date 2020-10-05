



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/2cEbPPEaC-s\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Emily in Paris Stars Reveal Season 2 Wish List","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/2cEbPPEaC-s " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Netflix's Emily in Paris. If you haven't binged all 10 episodes yet, get on that and return to this post to learn about the cast's wishes for a potential second season.]

Netflix's Emily in Paris is a lovely, escapist romantic comedy set against the gorgeous

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com