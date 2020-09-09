A police officer who responded to an April home invasion at Eminem’s house in Michigan testified in court Wednesday that the intruder told the rapper he intended to kill him. The testimony came during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court for Matthew David Hughes, the man accused of breaking into the home of […]

