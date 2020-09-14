Emmy Predictions 2020: Ted Danson’s Been Waiting 30 Years To Win Comedy Series Lead Actor Again, But Eugene Levy May Have Him Beat

By Celebrity News Wire on September 14, 2020

Aside from Ramy Youssef, this category is loaded with veteran names. Anderson, Cheadle, Danson, Douglas and Levy are a formidable quintet making up the field for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, who have all been in this category before, but only one of them has previously prevailed—and not for the show they currently […]

The post Emmy Predictions 2020: Ted Danson’s Been Waiting 30 Years To Win Comedy Series Lead Actor Again, But Eugene Levy May Have Him Beat appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story