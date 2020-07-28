Emmys 2020 Nominations: See the Full List

By Celebrity News Wire on July 28, 2020


www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/v3-xNC4xU74\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"72nd Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":459}" data-url="https://youtu.be/v3-xNC4xU74" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

While we still don't know exactly how the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will happen, given that the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating in the United States, the show will still go on in some form -- and now we have a full list of this year's nominees! Leslie Jones

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story