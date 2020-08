It’s not hard to spot familiar names on the drama side of this year’s guest actor and actress Emmy ballot, whether that’s Ron Cephas Jones in NBC’s “This Is Us” or Cicely Tyson in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” who have each recurred heavily over the course of several seasons. But on the […]

The post Emmys 2020: Singular Performances Dominate Guest Comedy Noms, While Drama Honors Repeats appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.