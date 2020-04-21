Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Empire Boss Has Plans for Another Ending After Coronavirus Cut Final Season Short

By Celebrity News Wire on April 21, 2020

Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers and Bryshere Y. Gray, Empire | Photo Credits: Chuck Hodes/FOX


[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Empire's series finale. Read at your own risk.]

That's a wrap on Empire. Honing in on its central theme of family, the groundbreaking hip hop drama ended its illustrious six-year run with the Lyons standing firmly together and their previously straine ...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story