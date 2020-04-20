Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Empire Showrunner Promises Series Finale Will Provide Some Closure for Fans

By Celebrity News Wire on April 20, 2020

Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, Empire | Photo Credits: Chuck Hodes/FOX



After six seasons of breakneck plot twists, earworm tracks, and iconic Cookie quips, Empire will soon come to an end. The final episode, airing, Tuesday, April 21 at 9/8c on Fox, will see the Lyons come together one last time as the groundbreaking series, which turned stars Taraji P. Henson and
...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story