Empire Showrunner Promises Series Finale Will Provide Some Closure for Fans
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Empire Showrunner Promises Series Finale Will Provide Some Closure for Fans
After six seasons of breakneck plot twists, earworm tracks, and iconic Cookie quips, Empirewill soon come to an end. The final episode, airing, Tuesday, April 21 at 9/8c on Fox, will see the Lyons come together one last time as the groundbreaking series, which turned stars Taraji P. Henson and
...