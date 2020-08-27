Epic! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took a trip down memory lane by critiquing one of each other’s most memorable red carpet fashion looks.

The Fenty Skin founder asked the rapper 18 questions as part of a YouTube video for GQ. In the 11-minute clip, published on Wednesday, August 26, the stars talked all things skin and style, but the best part of all was when the entrepreneur teased Rocky about his first-ever red carpet look from the BET Awards in 2012.

The “F–in’ Problems” rapper was quick to point out the highs of his all-black ensemble: his Raf Simons shirt and Hermès belt. But Rihanna shut him down equally as fast. “Stop trying to make it sound dope,” she said, obviously unimpressed with his first red carpet look.

“You could’ve used some Fenty Skin,” she added, before the two broke into laugher. “That’s all I’m sayin’.”

Rocky’s favorite outfit of Rihanna’s was her ensemble from the British Fashion Awards in 2019, which surprised the Barbados native. For the event, she stunned from head to toe in mint green and, of course, a massive eye-catching diamond necklace.

“Like ever?” she asked, shocked. “Like out of all my red carpets, or videos, like that?” He stood confident in his decision, adding that the ensemble “was fire.”

Besides fashion, the pair also talked skincare. The 31-year-old didn’t go into too much detail about his daily regimen, but he did reveal that he has “very sensitive” skin. Right now, his favorite skincare product is Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35).

This isn’t a major surprise, especially since Rocky stars in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign, which dropped last month, ahead of its official launch on July 31.

“That’s right baby… Fenty Skin is for my fellas too,” said the “Shut Up and Drive” singer in a statement from the brand at the time. “No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!” Lil’ Nas X stars alongside him in the campaign, too.

If you’re new to the line, it’s made up of three must-haves: Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28) and the aforementioned Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.

