A new face in the ballroom. Erin Andrews shared how she feels about Tyra Banks‘ remarks about replacing her and Tom Bergeron as the host on Dancing With the Stars.

The sportscaster, 42, opened up about her feelings on her departure from the show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, September 10.

One fan asked Andrews how she feels about Banks, 46, saying it “will be a challenge to step into [Andrews and Bergeron’s] shoes” on Dancing With the Stars.

“That’s better than her saying, ‘It’s gonna be easy taking over for this broad.’ So I guess that’s great?” she replied. “I don’t know.”

The former College Gameday host added, “I think that Tom’s shoes are a little harder to fill. He’s the guy, the quarterback of the ballroom. So, that’s nice of her, but he’s the man, and he was the man on that show.”

Banks exclusively told Us Weekly on September 4 that she knows taking the reins from Andrews and Bergeron, 65, is going to be an adjustment.

“I think the challenge is stepping into shoes. I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world,” she said. “So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

The America’s Next Top Model creator added that she’s not intimidated by the switch up.

“I think change is inherent in life,” Banks shared with Us. “Change is one of the most difficult things, like, scientifically proven to accept change from your kid, you know, empty nest syndrome and you’re a kid leaving the house or changing jobs or changing a host of a show that you liked. These are like the things that are like, ‘Ah, but I think the important thing is to say, ‘You know what? Let me check this out. This is what I have no problem with.’”

ABC announced in July that the ModelLand author would be replacing Bergeron and Andrews as host of the reality competition show. The America’s Funniest Home Videos alum had hosted the series since its 2004 premiere while Andrews joined as cohost in 2014 after competing on the show.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

