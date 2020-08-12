Hunter Schaefer can’t be missed with her colorful, rhinestone-filled makeup looks when capturing Us through our television screens on the HBO drama Euphoria. In real life, however, her beauty routine is a bit more low-key.

“When I was younger, I was more concerned with looking pretty. Whereas now, when I do wear makeup, I’m using it to bring something internal into the external world,” the actress, 20, said in a Q&A with Shiseido Makeup to celebrate her new role as their Global Brand Ambassador.

“For the past two years I’ve started wearing less makeup on my own time. … My relationship to beauty has definitely become more nonchalant,” she added.

The top products she relies on now: The brand’s Kajal Ink Artists Shadow, Liner Brow to highlight her blue eyes, the Controlled Chaos Colored Mascara to amplify her long lashes, the MicroLiner Ink for added dimension and the Color Gel Lip Balm to moisturize her lips with an added semi-sheer color.

While Schafer’s everyday look may be minimalistic, she does note how significant makeup can be when prepping for a role, developing a character or even learning about your own personal preferences.

“There’s so much that lies within makeup — it’s a storytelling device. … I feel like you can play and use makeup to discover things about yourself that you may not have seen otherwise,” the model explained.

And whether she’s getting ready for an audition, hitting the runway or relaxing at home, the activist believes that finding a regimen that works for you is key.

“By partnering with Shiseido, I want to bring more visibility to the notion that you can move beyond one beauty ideal or standard. I’m about leveling up and finding your own frequency in makeup,” Schafer shared.

“I think we’re experiencing a massive movement toward something more artistic and non-binary [in the beauty world.] I think that’s important because makeup is for everyone if they want it. It’s an exciting tool.”

