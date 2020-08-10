EuropaCorp Appoints Media Veteran Axel Duroux as Chief Executive

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

Media industry veteran, Axel Duroux has been appointed chief executive of EuropaCorp, the French production company that is closely associated with Luc Besson. Duroux will join the company from Sept. 1 and is expected to be invited to join the board of directors at the next shareholders’ general meeting. Besson, who previously held both CEO […]

The post EuropaCorp Appoints Media Veteran Axel Duroux as Chief Executive appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story