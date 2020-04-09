Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Even More Proof The Masked Singer's Night Angel Is This Real Housewife

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

The Masked Singer | Photo Credits: Fox

There's no doubt that Night Angel is by far one of the strongest performers on The Masked Singer Season 3. Ever since Week 6 when she knocked Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name" out of the park Night Angel has dazzled viewers with her smoking pipes. (Exactly what her costume is supposed to harken

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story