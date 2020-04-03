Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Show Scheduled to Come Out Until 2022

By Celebrity News Wire on April 3, 2020

Black Widow | Photo Credits: Marvel Studios

As we expected, Phase Four of Marvel's programming slate has shifted as a result of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The pandemic delayed the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, the character's long-awaited solo film, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, until

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story