Every New Original Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Every New Original Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max
The executives behind HBO Max gave their first real preview of the new streaming service in late 2019, announcing its $14.99 subscription cost and the May 2020 launch. HBO Max also unveiled its slate of original programming. Some shows, like Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant and the Gossip Girl