Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Everything New to Stream in April on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, and Hulu

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Ed Helms, Coffee & Kareem | Photo Credits: Justina Mintz, Justina Mintz/NETFLIX

While production on shows and movies is suspended right now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, your favorite streaming services are still bringing tons of new titles to your queue this month. With everyone practicing social distancing, this bounty of streaming options couldn't be more

...

Read More >

  • Comment
Full Story