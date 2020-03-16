Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Everything to Know About The Walking Dead: World Beyond

By Celebrity News Wire on March 16, 2020

Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, and Nicholas Cantu, TWD3 | Photo Credits: Sarah Shatz/AMC

Back in April 2019, AMC announced the Walking Dead franchise was expanding to include a third series. According to the network, The Walking Dead: World Beyond "will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story