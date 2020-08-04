



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/yBGYh-jLOyE\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 Comic-Con Teaser","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/yBGYh-jLOyE " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Fear the Walking Dead was midway through filming on Season 6 when the coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt, but AMC is soldiering on, and has set a premiere date for the new season of the spin-off. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will premiere Sunday, Oct. 11, Chris Hardwick announced

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com