EXCLUSIVE: It was just announced internally at CAA and it is a bombshell. Pete Micelli, the former CAA television agent who in April left his post as Chief Strategy Officer at eOne, will spearhead a new management/production company that will be packed with top agent talents. Jack Whigham, Mick Sullivan, Dave Bugliari, and Michael Cooper […]

The post Ex-eOne Exec Pete Micelli Reuniting With Top CAA Cohorts To Form Management Venture appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.