Allegations of a toxic workplace environment, harassment, intolerance, and racism continue to line up against Ellen DeGeneres by several people in the industry.

Now, another of DeGeneres’ staffers have come out, comparing the show’s workplace environment to the movie The Devil Wears Prada.

The anonymous former staffer and camera assistant called for an interview on Stav, Abby, & Matt — the Australian talk show — to talk about their experience while being on the popular talk show. The ex-staffer also spoke about their interaction with the popular show host DeGeneres.

PORTIA DE ROSSI: ELLEN IS ‘DOING GREAT’ AMID CONTROVERSY

“I worked there for a little over a year. It‘s kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the (end of a) year. It’s just a badge of honour to have that and have it on your resume,” the ex-employee of the show said, according to The Sun.

The anonymous ex-staffer went on to talk about how other people were not allowed to be in the same room as the comedian on the show, and how they were told to leave.

“Most people are told, ‘When Ellen enters the room, you and your entire crew need to leave’,” the ex-staffer said. “Sometimes her bodyguards come forward first, and you kind of see them and you know to leave, and that’s it,” they added.

The 62-year-old has been hit by several allegations of promoting a “toxic” workplace, and the anonymous source said that the show host has no idea of “what’s going on in her show at all”. They also added that she had no clue about who the people on her set were.

STARS WHO SUPPORT ELLEN DEGENERES: KATY PERRY, KEVIN HART, ASHTON KUTCHER AND MORE

They also alleged that the employees were often disregarded with statements such as “if you don’t like it here, you can leave” and that there is a “line-up” for every employee’s job on the show.

Other people associated with the show and beyond have also called out DeGeneres on her behavior on the show. Former producer Hedda Muskat spoke about how DeGeneres was a “toxic” host and that she once “giggled” when Ed Galvin — the producer of the show — screamed at one of the crew members.

Another past guest Dana Dimatteo spoke against DeGeneres, claiming that the show host “snapped” out of her “kind character” when the cameras on the show stopped rolling, and the shots were done.

With all the allegations around, DeGeneres had to come out and apologize against the numerous cases of misconduct that have been laid out by the former staffers on the show and other people.

In a letter that she sent to the employees, she said that it was her duty to take responsibility, knowing that her name was on top of it all.

However, she also added that she was unable “to stay on top of everything” and “relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

“Clearly, some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she added.

ELLEN DEGENERES’ WIFE PORTIA DE ROSSI BREAKS HER SILENCE, ‘I STAND BY ELLEN’

Against all the allegations, the show star found some support in the community as well, including her wife Portia De Rossi and brother Vance.

Her brother wrote: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister.

“She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

He went on to talk about her nature on Facebook, writing: “I‘m sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has – and always will – stand against bullying of any kind.

“She‘s a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.”

