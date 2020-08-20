Exes Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Team Up for ‘Text Your Ex’ Day

For years, people have asked Teen Mom: OG stars Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd if anything is going on between them. The pair, who briefly dated while competing on The Challenge, welcomed a daughter, Ryder, in April 2017 and remain extremely close.

That said, they’re only friends. So, what better way to show that than by partnering with Jack in the Box! The restaurant is officially declaring Thursday, August 20, as National Text Your Ex for Jack Day.

Wharton, 29, and Floyd, 27, are using their platform to promote the return of spicy chicken strips at Jack in the Box. For a limited time, the restaurant is encouraging fans to text their exes — not in the name of love, but for the ultimate comfort food. To participate, all hungry fans have to do is text your ex saying, “I Want Jack in the Box Spicy Chicken Strips,” screenshot their reply and DM it to @JackintheBox on Instagram. Add the hashtag #SpicyStripsAreBack and the first 50 people will receive a $50 gift card!

“I thought it was going to be a good partnership because me and Cheyenne always hear all these rumors about what’s going on with us so we thought why not turn it around,” the Challenge: Total Madness finalist told Us Weekly exclusively. Floyd added, “It’s such a cute, fun concept. When we heard it, we’re like, this is perfect for us!”

While Wharton isn’t planning to get into “hot water” by texting any of his exes — he’s currently in a relationship with Taylor Selfridge and the pair welcomed a daughter, Mila, in April 2020 — Floyd isn’t opposed to it.

“I’m definitely going to text my other exes just to get some free food,” the Are You the One? vet told Us with a laugh.

“We are all seeking a little comfort and familiarity during the pandemic. In the last few weeks, we saw an increase in chatter around consumers, specifically Millennials and Gen Z, texting their exes to simply pass the days at home. For this campaign, we are leveraging this cultural moment, and one of our most popular comfort foods, the Spicy Chicken Strips, to offer fans some solace even when their exes cannot,” Jack in the Box SVP, Chief Brand & Experience Officer, Adrienne Ingoldt said in a statement. “With the help of famous exes Cory and Cheyenne, we’ll encourage fans to text their ex for some Jack Cash and the opportunity to enjoy Jack’s Spicy Chicken Strips … or their exes — whichever comes first!”

