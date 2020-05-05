- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Extraction 2 Is Happening -- Will Chris Hemsworth Return?
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Extraction 2 Is Happening -- Will Chris Hemsworth Return?
[Warning: This post contains spoilers about the ending to Netflix's Extraction. Read at your own risk!]
Extraction is on track to become Netflix's biggest movie ever -- one should never second-guess the star power of Chris Hemsworth in an action vehicle -- which means of course we're getting a sequel.
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries