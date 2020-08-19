Facebook Removes Hundreds of QAnon, Antifa Militant Groups and Pages

Facebook said it removed hundreds of Facebook Pages, groups and Instagram accounts tied to conspiracy-theorist cult QAnon as well as those of “offline anarchist groups” including those that identify with the Antifa movement. The social giant said that it is restricting such groups’ ability to organize on its platforms, saying it will allow users to […]

