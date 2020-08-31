Facebook to Resist Australia Law on Payments, Will Halt News Sharing

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

Social media giant, Facebook says that it would rather cut people’s access to news in Australia than comply with the country’s proposed law which would make it pay local news publishers. On Tuesday local time Facebook said that it would stop allowing news publishers and individuals in Australia from sharing local and international news via […]

