The former advisor to the first lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has made several shocking revelations about Melania Trump in her new book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

One of the claims in the book states that the Trumps used each other for their careers — the marriage between the two was nothing but a “transactional” affair.

Speaking to the BBC Newsnight about her new book, Wolkoff revealed more on what she thought to be a “transactional marriage”

“I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimized Melania which legitimized Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades,” Winston Wolkoff said.

“She was a young model, she was striving, she didn’t have the success yet. She met Donald, she married, she had a son, she became an American citizen and 10 years after that, she is the first lady of the United States,” she continued.

“I do believe it was a magic moment, and I also believe it was a made-for-TV moment.”

The controversial book was released on Sept. 1 and reveals several insights about Melania from an insider’s point of view, and Wolkoff had been friends with Melania for 15 years before falling out.

However, the book has been slammed by the first lady’s spokeswoman as being full of “mistruths.”

“Twenty years ago, she had been a barely-getting-by model in Paris,” Winston Wolkoff writes in her book, according to an extract published in New York magazine’s Intelligencer section.

“Thirty years ago, she’d lived in Communist Slovenia.

“On the inauguration programme … she wanted to be listed as ‘First Lady-Elect’ even though, as I reminded her, she had not in fact been elected.”

The book also reveals how Melania wanted the Inauguration Day to be all about her and President Trump, while getting Ivanka Trump out of the picture.

The ‘Operation Block Ivanka’ saw the first lady arranging the event seats so that the cameras could turn away from Ivanka as her father took an oath to be the 45th President of the United States. The plan was to have Ivanka out of the aisle which would mean that her face was hidden while seated.

“For the standing part, we put Barron between Donald and Melania.” writes Wolkoff.

“It was Donald’s inauguration, not Ivanka’s. But no one was brave enough to tell her that. Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka’s steering the schedule and would not allow it. Neither was she happy to hear that Ivanka insisted on walking in the Pennsylvania Avenue parade with her children,” notes Wolkoff in the book.

