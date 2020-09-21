Sunday night’s (Sept. 20) episode of Celebrity Family Feud has us thinking, “Thnks fr th Mmrs” as Fall Out Boy and Weezer faced off in the hilarious game show hosted by Steve Harvey.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo led his team, while Pete Wentz led his group which also featured Seth Green, for some reason. The “Centuries” band played for the FOB Fund, which raises money for gardening, food education and more in Chicago.

Fall Out Boy’s team made it to the final “Fast Money” round, with Pete Wentz garnering 84 points before singer Patrick Stump fell short by not remembering a month besides August that starts with “A” (though his birthday happens to be on April 27).

Watch it here.

The post Fall Out Boy & Weezer Went Head-to-Head on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.