Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Family Karma Review: Here's One for the Aunties
Family Karma, Bravo's new reality show about seven Indian-American friends navigating family expectations and personal dreams in Miami, is the kind of representation no one asked for. Within the first ten minutes of the pilot, the word marriage (and grandkids) is said so many times, it's impossible