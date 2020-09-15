Fan Army Face-Off 2020: Vote in Round 3!

It’s time for the third round of Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off!
Vote as Katy Perry takes on Taylor Swift, Beyonce takes on Super Junior and more.
Each round ends every Tuesday at 12PM ET. Click on the vote now button, register your email, and make your third round picks now!
See the full list of round 3 matchups below!
EXO vs. Ariana Grande
Beyonce vs. Super Junior
TWICE vs. Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lopez vs. Liam Payne
Madonna vs. Niall Horan
Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift
Louis Tomlinson vs. Red Velvet
SuperM vs. Harry Styles
