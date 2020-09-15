It’s time for the third round of Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off!

Vote as Katy Perry takes on Taylor Swift, Beyonce takes on Super Junior and more.

Each round ends every Tuesday at 12PM ET. Click on the vote now button, register your email, and make your third round picks now!

See the full list of round 3 matchups below!

EXO vs. Ariana Grande

Beyonce vs. Super Junior

TWICE vs. Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lopez vs. Liam Payne

Madonna vs. Niall Horan

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift

Louis Tomlinson vs. Red Velvet

SuperM vs. Harry Styles

The post Fan Army Face-Off 2020: Vote in Round 3! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.