Fans Choose BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

This week’s favorite new music poll results are in, and it’s a landslide victory for BTS.

The poll, published on Billboard on Friday (Aug. 21), asked music fans to pick their top choice from all the new tunes released this week. “Dynamite,” the new English-language single from the K-pop idols, brought in a whopping 94.34% of the vote.

ARMY made their voices heard, and left fresh releases from Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill, Katy Perry and more trailing.

Carey and Hill’s “Save the Day” took second place, with just 1.66% of the vote. Perry’s “What Makes a Woman” followed, with 1.62% of the vote.

Check out the final results of this week’s new music poll below.

