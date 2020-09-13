Demi Lovato and Marshmello’s “OK Not to Be OK” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 11) on Billboard, choosing the inspiring ode to mental health as their favorite new music release from the past week.

“OK Not to Be OK” brought in 52 percent of the vote this week, beating out new music by Usher (“Bad Habits”), Major Lazer and Mr. Eazi (“Oh My Gawd”), David Guetta and Sia (“Let’s Love”), and others.

In an interview with Apple Music, Marshmello explained that the emotional subject matter in “OK Not to Be OK” took on a new meaning, given that it was released on World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10).

“I think it’s just such an important subject,” the DJ-producer said. “I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it. When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it.”

Coming in second place on this week’s poll was the “other” category, which accounted for nearly 24 percent of the vote.

Placing third with 6.5 percent of the vote was Usher’s classic R&B song “Bad Habits,” which arrived during the same week that the superstar singer announced his upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

Major Lazer and Mr. Eazi’s “Oh My Gawd,” featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, placed fourth (6.3 percent), and Guetta and Sia’s “Let’s Love” came in fifth (4.8 percent).

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

