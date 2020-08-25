While the Latin urban scene has been dominating the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts in recent years, the scenario was different two decades ago.

Artists such as Chayanne, Gloria Estefan, and Marc Anthony were some of the hitmakers in the year 2000, further proving that pop ballads and tropical anthems were topping the Hot Latin Songs chart 20 years ago.

Currently blending airplay, streaming data, and digital sales, 18 Latin bops hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart 20 years ago including Enrique Iglesias’ “Rhythm Divine,” Carlos Vives’ vallenato “Fruta Fresca,” Ricardo Arjona’s sentimental ballad “Cuando,” and Ricky Martin’s crossover party jam “She Bangs,” to name a few.

In a fan poll published two weeks ago, Billboard asked readers to pick the best song out of the 18, ultimately crowning Thalia’s “Entre el mar y una estrella” as their favorite with 34 percent of the votes. Chayanne’s “Yo Te Amo” came at a close second with 32 percent of the votes, followed by Martin’s “She Bangs” with 21 percent of the votes.

The heartfelt “Entre el Mar y Una Estrella,” Thalia’s first single off her sixth studio album Arrasando, earned her a first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, as the song topped the June 17, 2000-dated chart.

Check out the official music video and full poll results below:

